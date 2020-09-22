Iana Dixon Presents “The Pearl and Inspiration” Jewelry Collection, Worthy of the Most Stylish and Elegant Women
Simple and elegant pearl necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings for any special occasion and everyday wear in one online store.CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA, SAN DIEGO, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iana Dixon is releasing the brand new “The Pearl and Inspiration” jewelry collection. Each piece will be individually handcrafted by the designer herself. “The Pearl and Inspiration” collection will be released on September 25, 2020.
In creating “The Pearl and Inspiration” collection, Iana Dixon has been getting her inspiration from the gifts of Mother Nature – natural freshwater pearls. These pearls inspired thoughts about a stylish and elegant modern woman.
The Iana Dixon jewelry brand is well known for helping women stay feminine, confident and stylish. “The Pearl and Inspiration” collection empowers women to look gorgeous wherever they are. The brand slogan is “Jewelry that you will wear everyday and everywhere”. The beauty and charisma that each necklace, bracelet, ring or earrings possesses will fit any place and occasion.
Thus, for the first time, Iana Dixon has created an entire product line of timeless and elegant pearl necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings. The new, “The Pearl and Inspiration” collection is scheduled to go live on the 25th of September 2020.
The collection will be exclusively sold on the website ianadixonjewelry.com where the limited products are expected to sell out by the end of the season. The collection consists of 26 pieces: 9 necklaces, 8 earrings, 5 rings and 4 bracelets styles.
The pearl necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings are designed to showcase an elegant minimalist style that makes women feel confident and stylish, anytime and everywhere - it will never be too much or inappropriate.
Each freshwater pearl used in the collection was handpicked by Iana Dixon personally and will meet the highest standards of beauty and quality for the most demanding woman. All jewelry has been created with the popular and affordable, premium quality sterling silver and gold filled materials. Now women who have been experiencing skin issues will be able to wear elegant, tasteful and affordable pearl jewelry pieces, handcrafted just and only for her.
Iana Dixon is a known environmentally friendly jewelry brand and “The Pearl and Inspiration” collection includes these special features: environmentally friendly gift and shipping packaging, ID Care jewelry warranty, and a free ID Care jewelry kit. Additionally, each pearl necklace and bracelet comes with attached extenders. All of these features are extremely rare in the handmade jewelry industry.
Each individual pearl necklace, bracelet, ring and earring set has its own name. A few examples are:
- I’m Fabulous Necklace
- I’m Amazing Ring
- I’m Gorgeous Bracelet
- I’m Fantastic Earrings
- I’m Romantic Necklace
“The Pearl and Inspiration” jewelry collection ranges in price from $26.95 to $55.95.
Iana Dixon is excited to welcome her fans to her new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.
About Iana Dixon
Iana Dixon started designing “The Pearl and Inspiration” collection after she was faced with a real problem. How to find the balance between quality and price when using natural gemstones? She decided to create a long lasting and sensitive skin friendly jewelry in conjunction with a rare kind of natural freshwater pearls. As all of her jewelry does, this line exceeds standards in quality, style and beauty. After carefully searching for the most ideal pearls to use in her collection, she decided to follow her manner of creation of durable, non-allergenic, stylish jewelry. Perfect for when the customer cannot afford to buy solid gold to protect their health. Iana Dixon combined the finest freshwater pearls with gold filled and sterling silver chains, components and materials. Beautiful, stylish, low maintenance and long lasting, these materials are the perfect balance to create timeless pieces. Who knows, maybe some of these pearl jewelry will become family heirlooms?
