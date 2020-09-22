Global Wearable Device in Medical Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026

“Wearable Device in Medical - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated Research Report of Wearable Device in Medical Market 2020-2026:

Summary:

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Wearable Device in Medical - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026” To Its Research Database.

Overview

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wearable Medical Devices estimated at US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23% over the period 2020-2026. Diagnostic Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.3% CAGR and reach US$30.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Therapeutic Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 27.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.5% CAGR

The Wearable Medical Devices market in the U. S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 22.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2026. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.5% and 19.7% respectively over the 2020-2026 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.2% CAGR. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 220-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Segment by Type

Smart Watches

Wearable Diagnostic Device

Wearable Therapeutic Device

Segment by Application

Sports Fitness

Patient Remote Monitoring

Family Health Care

@For Better Understanding, Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Wearable Device in Medical Market Research Report:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5846388-global-wearable-device-in-medical-market-research-report-2020

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Wearable Device in Medical market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Wearable Device in Medical market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Medtronic

Koninklijke Philips

GE Healthcare

Siemens AG

Qualcomm Life

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Allengers

Cerner Corporation

AdhereTech

McKesson Corporation

@Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5846388-global-wearable-device-in-medical-market-research-report-2020

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Wearable Device in Medical Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Wearable Device in Medical Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11Key Players Profiles

12Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continued………



ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.

Note:

Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.