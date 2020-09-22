Global Wearable Device in Medical Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026
Summary:
Overview
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wearable Medical Devices estimated at US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23% over the period 2020-2026. Diagnostic Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.3% CAGR and reach US$30.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Therapeutic Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 27.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.5% CAGR
The Wearable Medical Devices market in the U. S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 22.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2026. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.5% and 19.7% respectively over the 2020-2026 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.2% CAGR. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 220-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Segment by Type
Smart Watches
Wearable Diagnostic Device
Wearable Therapeutic Device
Segment by Application
Sports Fitness
Patient Remote Monitoring
Family Health Care
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Wearable Device in Medical market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Wearable Device in Medical market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Medtronic
Koninklijke Philips
GE Healthcare
Siemens AG
Qualcomm Life
Honeywell Life Care Solutions
Allengers
Cerner Corporation
AdhereTech
McKesson Corporation
