Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,480 in the last 365 days.

Kitchen Appliances Market is Expected to Grow High CAGR of 6.0% by 2027 | AMR

Kitchen Appliances Market

Kitchen Appliances Market

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global kitchen appliances market garnered $237.3 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $377.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Technological advancement and rise in health concerns among the customersdrive the growth of the global kitchen appliances market. However, high energy consumption hinders the market growth. On the other hand, increase in adoption of smart kitchen appliance, availability of quality product at affordable prices, and rise of social media marketingare anticipated to offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/648

Based on product type, the refrigerator segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global kitchen appliances market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to changes in food consumption habits, growth in seafood export and fast food chain, and increase in processed food consumption across the globe. However, the dishwasher segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027. Changes in lifestyle, rise in disposable income especially in the developing Asian countries and increase in the number of working women drives the growth of the segment.

Based on user application, the household segment contributed to the highest market share with nearly three-fifths of the global kitchen appliances market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the launch of technology driven kitchen appliances, increase in disposable income, and change in lifestyle. However, the commercial segment is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to increase in number of commercial restaurants & other catering services and rise in trend of eating out at cafes, restaurants, hotels, and other food establishments.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/648

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for nearly one-third of the global kitchen appliances market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period.This is attributed to the rise in trend of modular kitchen among consumers and increase in working class population. However, the Asia-Pacific is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the increase in demand for energy efficient and advanced technology kitchen appliances and surge in urban population paired with improved living standard, in this region.

Key companies profiled in kitchen appliances industry includes Electrolux, Whirlpool, Samsung, Philips, Morphy Richard, Dacor, General Electric (GE), Life is Good (LG), Haier, Panasonic, and others.

Report for Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/648

Related Report

Commercial Cooking Equipment Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-cooking-equipment-market

India White Goods Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/india-white-goods-market

Cooking Appliances Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cooking-appliances-market

Online Sports Betting Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/online-sports-betting-market-A06460

Pocket Lighter Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pocket-lighter-market-A06529




Tushar Rajput
Allied Analytics LLP
+91 9021091709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Kitchen Appliances Market is Expected to Grow High CAGR of 6.0% by 2027 | AMR

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.