Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center Daily News Digest, Sept. 21, 2020

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center: Two of Three Reports Released On COVID-19 Cluster & Deaths at State Veterans Home Two reports detailing in-depth assessments of conditions and protocols at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home (YOSVH) in Hilo, have been developed. The assessments were conducted separately by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA). The VA and HI-EMA assessment reports are attached with this release.

The Dept. of Health’s (DOH) Office of Health Care Assurance (OHCA) is preparing a report on its inspection of infection control measures based on State and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services standards and requirements. The OHCA inspection report is still undergoing internal review and will be shared soon after YOSVH receives it. The home is operated by Avalon Health Group, under contract to the State of Hawai‘i.

Each of the two assessments highlights different observations, and in some cases places more emphasis on certain factors over others. Dr. K. Albert Yazawa, conducted the HI-EMA assessment and wrote, “I believe the nursing home culture at YOSHV was one that remained entrenched in pre-COVID norms of respecting individual resident rights over the health of the general population.” HI-EMA’s involvement was requested by the Hawai’i Health Systems Corp. and Dr. Yazawa collaborated closely with the VA assessment team.

The VA report noted “There was very little proactive preparation/planning for COVID. Many practices observed seemed as if they were a result of recent changes. Even though these are improvements, these are things that should have been in place from the pandemic onset and a major contributing factor towards the rapid spread. A basic understanding of segregation and workflow seemed to be lacking even approximately 3 weeks after first positive.”

“Staff were in-serviced on facility policies and procedures, but it appears there was no follow-up to ensure appropriate behaviors or enforcement,” according to the OHCA report; further noting,

“The staff received education on COVID-19 Infection and Control during a meeting on June 10 to June 15, 2020.” That meeting included the Resident Screening Tool – keeping COVID out by detecting cases quickly and stopping transmission.” The HI-EMA assessment indicates in June full facility staff and resident mass testing was conducted and all tests came back negative.

The VA team sent seven medical and health care experts to visit YOSVH on Sept. 11. At that time the team reported ten (10) residents had died from coronavirus and another 35 were positive.

The Veterans Administration formed a 20-person “Tiger Team” to help implement recommendations, provide training and oversight, and to provide needed staffing support and respite, at YOSVH. Read the full news release here:

Department of Health: 56 Cases Reported Today DOH is reporting 56 additional new cases of COVID-19, with the majority on O‘ahu. This is a second day of double-digit counts. No additional deaths were reported; however, more than 20 deaths are pending verification and classification. DOH is awaiting medical records and reports to verify these deaths prior to official reporting.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Sept. 21, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 49 10,338 Hawai‘i 7 651 Maui 0 370 Kaua‘i 0 57 Moloka‘i 0 15 Lānaʻi 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 28 Total Cases 56 11,459 Deaths 0 120

Hospitalization count as of 9/18/20 at 3:37 pm: 16-Hawai‘i, 2-Maui, 174-O‘ahu, 0-Kaua‘i

Laboratory* Testing Data There were 8,692 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting from the last report on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020

Total Number of Individuals Tested by Clinical and State Laboratories Positive Negative 282,580** 11,459 271,097 Total Number of Surge Tests++ 56,257 342 55,915

*Electronic Laboratory Reporting **24 test results were inconclusive

++ Tests results from unique individuals. Total numbers may be higher due to repeat tests on single individuals.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Sept. 20, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 71 10,289 Hawai‘i 5 644 Maui 1 370 Kaua‘i 0 57 Moloka‘i 0 15 Lānaʻi 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 28 Total Cases 77 11,403 Deaths 0 120

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Sept. 19, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 100 10,218 Hawai‘i 7 639 Maui 3 369 Kaua‘i 0 57 Moloka‘i 0 15 Lānaʻi 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 28 Total Cases 110 11,326++ Deaths 0 120

++As a result of updated information, one case from Honolulu was removed from the counts and one case from O‘ahu was re-categorized to Maui.

For more tables, charts and visualizations visit the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division: https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii

