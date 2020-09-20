PRESS RELEASE; The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China responds to Samoa Observer’s Article; “Chinese company warned over construction breaches”

SAMOA, September 20 - Response to Samoa Observer’s Article; “Chinese company warned over construction breaches”

(21st SEPTEMBER 2020) The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Independent State of Samoa would like to respond to the article “Chinese company warned over construction breaches” published by Samoa Observer on 21st September 2020.

The article’s source, Epoch Times, is a newspaper run by illegal cult organization, which is flooded with fake news and one-sided stories out of context, with ill intentions of attacking the Chinese government, undermining the “Belt and Road Initiative,” and provoking the friendship between China and the other countries including Samoa.

The letter cited in the article was dated 9 January 2020, during which the site was at the stage of structure and earthwork construction.

It is inevitable that the site looked untidy, especially coupled with the rainy season impact, but it is unfair to identify the wood squares, bricks and other construction materials on site as wastes.

Actually, Samoa Ministry of Works, Transport Infrastructure was conducting monthly regular inspection and keeps close communication with the contractor, Shanghai Construction Group (SCG).

The facts have also proven that it is absurd to accuse SCG of “causing pollution of a lake”.

Before the construction of the lagoon started, SCG had sealed the connection between the lagoon and the open sea with temporary concrete walls, which ensured that the sand or muddy water from the construction site would not flow directly into the open sea during the construction period.

China-Samoa Friendship Park and Samoa Arts and Cultural Center are grants projects funded by Huizhou Municipal People’s Government of Guangdong Province.

The designing work were confirmed by both Government in written form prior to groundbreaking. Huizhou Municipal People’s Government has already received the additional requests of the projects, and will give positive consideration based on Samoan side’s needs.

If any media is interested in paying a visit to the Park Construction site, the Embassy would like to offer assistance.

September 22, 2020