Reducing child mortality through the Visa and IFundWomen Black Women-Owned Business Grant Program
The Milk Mission is proud to be a recipient of the Visa and IFundWomen Black Women-Owned Business Grant Program.UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Milk Mission LLC, today announced funding from Visa and IFundWomen Black Women-Owned Business Grant Program. This award recognizes visionary women who have big ideas and are stand out in their industry. The Milk Mission is transforming the way traditional breastfeeding care is received by introducing virtual Lactation Consultations and on-line Breastfeeding Classes. "Women can receive our services from the comfort of their home".
African American women and infants are disproportionately affected by adverse health outcomes associated with the lack of breastfeeding. Studies show how early intervention in breastfeeding education can greatly help eliminate poor long term health outcomes. The Milk Mission has created culturally competent breastfeeding education that is accessible to women during the prenatal and postpartum period.
The funding will allow The Milk Mission to continue their services as they reach women throughout the United States with plans to expand their virtual platform internationally. "Our mission remains the same, to reduce child mortality in the African American community through the promotion of breastfeeding education and professional Lactation care".
They have launched a campaign on IFundWomen to scale their business https://ifundwomen.com/projects/milk-missionvirtual-lactation-care. "Many women that we provide services to have found comfort in The Milk Mission during these uncertain times."
The Milk Mission is solving the problem faced by many women of color when it comes to breastfeeding that includes lack of knowledge about breastfeeding and accessible Lactation care. "We have made it our social responsibility to provide culturally competent breastfeeding education." Learn more about The Milk Mission by visiting their website https://themilkmission.com/.
