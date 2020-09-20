Tributes from Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye and others for the second woman on the high court — a titan of the American left, who delivered progressive votes on defining issues of equity and women’s rights for 27 years — have flowed in from California’s halls of power, as well as lawmakers, scholars and celebrities across the nation and around the world.
Essays on Ruth Bader Ginsburg: How the justice changed and healed Sacramento leaders’ lives
