It was not hard to see in her the Brooklynite from an immigrant family who lived out her creed that all people should have “equal opportunity to aspire, achieve, participate in and contribute to society based on their individual talents and capacities.” That vision led her to make America better and insists that we can too.
You just read:
Opinion: Justice Goodwin Liu: Ginsburg’s vision led us to a better America. We can do the same.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.