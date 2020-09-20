Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Why the Supreme Court ended up with nine justices—and how that could change

They passed a new judiciary act that set the number of justices back to nine and required six justices present to form a quorum on decisions. Subsequent laws reduced the burden of circuit riding on the justices and, in 1911, ended the practice completely, severing the direct tie between the circuit courts and the number of Supreme Court justices.

Why the Supreme Court ended up with nine justices—and how that could change

