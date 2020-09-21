AGF Management Limited and WaveFront Global Asset Management Partner to Deliver Investment Management Capabilities to Rapidly Growing China and South Korea Markets

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited (AGF) and WaveFront Global Asset Management Corp. (WaveFront) today announced the launch of AGFWave Asset Management Inc. (AGFWave), a new joint venture for providing asset management services and products in China and South Korea.



AGFWave combines AGF’s investment expertise and global brand strength with WaveFront’s existing distribution capabilities in China and South Korea, including partnerships with industry leaders in both regions.

“Combining AGF’s investment capabilities with the robust distribution channels and sales capabilities of WaveFront’s strategic partners Hwabao WP Fund Management, J Royal Asset Management and Vogo Fund Asset Management mean AGFWave is well positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing asset management industries in China and South Korea,” said Kevin McCreadie, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, AGF.

Initially, members of AGF’s quantitative investment team AGFiQ, will work together with members of WaveFront’s team as AGFWave’s Investment Committee. AGFiQ’s existing investment management resources and capabilities are a strong fit for WaveFront, aligning to a similar quantitative investment philosophy and boasting demonstrated strong track records in key areas of focus for these markets.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to partner with AGF and believe their unparalleled investment management expertise will not only lead to stronger demand for our current products, but enable us to develop and launch new products in key areas our partners and clients are eager to access” said Roland Austrup, Chairman and Managing Principal at WaveFront.

In addition to taking over investment management duties for existing market differentiated investment products on behalf of partners and clients, AGFWave will also be responsible for new product development in these markets, working closely with both Chinese and South Korean partners on exploring future opportunities to bring AGF’s other quantitative and complementary fundamental investment management capabilities to these rapidly growing markets. AGFWave, with its partners in China, is also positioned to offer China A-share products to Institutional investors globally.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With $37 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About WaveFront Global Asset Management

Founded in 2003, WaveFront is a privately-owned global asset management company based in Toronto, Canada. Today, WaveFront manages over $1.7 billion for individual and institutional investors in North America, China and South Korea across a diverse range of investment strategies and solutions.

Informed by decades of research and experience through many market cycles, WaveFront’s success is based on applying a data-driven, scientific approach to observing and analyzing market behavior to identify and capture those opportunities that can deliver superior long-term investment performance for their clients.

