Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Enphase Energy, Maxar Technologies, PaySign, and ProAssurance and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of Enphase Energy, Ind. (NASDAQ: ENPH), Maxar Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MAXR), PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), and ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA). on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Enphase Energy, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Enphase on June 17, 2020.

The complaint alleges that Enphase misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) its revenues, both U.S. and international, were inflated; (2) the Company engaged in improper deferred revenue accounting practices; (3) the Company’s reported base points expansion in gross margins were overstated; and that (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Maxar Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MAXR)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Maxar Technologies, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Maxar on January 14, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Maxar improperly inflated the value of its intangible assets, among other accounting improprieties; (2) Maxar’s highly-valued WorldView-4 was equipped with CMGs that were faulty and/or ill-suited for their designed and intended purpose; and (3) as a result, Maxar’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of PaySign, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against PaySign on March 19, 2020.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PaySign’s internal control over financial reporting was not effective; (2) PaySign’s information technology general controls were not effective; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of ProAssurance Corporation following a class action complaint that was filed against ProAssurance on June 16, 2020.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants misrepresented the Company’s underwriting and reserve standards, and failed to adequately reserve for losses. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ProAssurance lacked adequate underwriting process and risk management controls necessary to set appropriate loss reserves in its Specialty P&C segment; (ii) ProAssurance failed to properly assess a large national healthcare account that experienced losses far exceeding the assumptions made when the account was underwritten; and (iii) as a result, ProAssurance was subject to materially heightened risk of financial loss and reserve charges.

