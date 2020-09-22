INCISIVE GENETICS ANNOUNCES THE CLOSE OF A $500,000 FIRST PHASE OF A $2 MILLION ANGEL INVESTMENT

Incisive Genetics Inc.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incisive Genetics Inc. (“IG”), a privately held biotech company specializing in the research and development of a novel non-viral delivery platform for targeted CRISPR-based gene therapies, announces the close of its initial C$500,000 angel financing. The financing syndicate was led by investors Noel Hall and Sandra MacPherson of the MacHall group and Haig Farris, QC.

“We are exceptionally proud to have our founding investment syndicate share our vision of bringing permanent cures to those suffering from genetic disease. This financing puts us one step closer to making that a reality,” stated Dr. Blair R. Leavitt, co-founder and CEO of Incisive Genetics. This round of funding will enable Incisive Genetics to advance research and development of its proprietary Omnia™ platform technology, continue key studies to advance its lead therapeutic candidate, and further expand its IP portfolio.

Together with this financing, Incisive Genetics announces that Noel Hall has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Mr. Hall brings extensive experience in the biotechnology sector as a multiple founder, senior executive, and consultant within the life science industry. The Incisive Genetics Board of Directors also includes founder and CEO Dr. Blair R. Leavitt, a Neurologist and Professor of Medical Genetics at the University of British Columbia, Karen Boodram, President of Biomanna Consulting, and Brian Curin, CEO and co-founder of Little Kitchen Academy.

“Sandra, Haig and I are very excited by the potential of the Omnia™ platform to revolutionize the treatment of genetic disease. Dr Leavitt and his IG team are world renowned for their work in neurodegenerative disease. I am looking forward to joining the board and working with this accomplished team to make IG’s vision of permanent cures a reality for patients,” said Mr. Hall.

About Incisive Genetics Inc.

Incisive Genetics, a privately-held biotechnology company based in Vancouver, Canada, was established in 2018. IG is focused on developing the cutting-edge Omnia™ delivery platform for genetic therapies. This disruptive and transformational delivery platform enables a one-step encapsulation of the active CRISPR components. The Company’s pre-clinical pipeline includes our lead candidate for Huntington’s disease, as well as other neurologic and retinal genetic diseases. IG is actively seeking partnerships with pharmaceutical companies developing gene therapies enabled by our novel Omnia™ delivery platform.