FMCSA announces extension of deadline for expired CDL/CLP holders

Commercial driver license and commercial learner’s permit holders whose credentials have expired or will soon expire now have until Dec. 31, 2020 to renew.

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has pushed the extension on certain expired credentials until Dec. 31, 2020. Previously, FMCSA provided extensions for commercial driver licenses and permits back in April because of the coronavirus pandemic. That extension was initially set to expire on Sept. 30, 2020.

The most recent extension also applies to DOT Medical Examiner’s certificate, but the extension dates on this waiver are slightly different. For CDL or CLP holders whose DOT Medical Examiner’s certification expired between March 1, 2020 but before June 1, 2020, the requirement under 49 CFR 383. 73(o)(4) is waived until Oct. 31, 2020.

For CDL or CLP holders who have proof of a valid medical certification or medical variance that expired on or after June 1, 2020, the requirement under 49 CFR 383. 73(o)(4) is waived until Dec. 31, 2020.

“Even though FMCSA has pushed the deadline on these extensions, our offices are open and we are urging commercial drivers to renew their expired (or expiring) credential either in person or by mail prior to the expiration date on the card to eliminate any potential backlog that may occur,” said Misty Dobson, program manager for Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Driver Services Office. “In addition, if you have obtained a new DOT Medical Examiner’s Certificate, please ensure we get a copy of this before you current card expires.”

Drivers who haven’t already renewed their expired licenses and are currently operating under the FMCSA waiver or Gov. Gordon’s Executive Order 2020-9 should visit their local exam stations to have their CDL/CLP renewed.

Drivers who need to submit a valid DOT Medical Examiner’s Certificate to the department can email it to CDL@wyo.gov, send it by fax to (307) 777-4922 or drop it off at any Driver Services location.

To view FMCSA’s Determination and Regulatory Provisions Waived, visit WYDOT’s website.