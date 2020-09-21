Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rolling Closures on State Route 422 on Wednesday and Thursday in Armstrong County

On Wednesday evening, September 23, 2020, on State Route 422 there will be three short term rolling road closures in the westbound lane. The evening of Thursday, September 24, 2020 there will be three short term rolling road closures in the eastbound lane. 

The rolling closures will occur between the hours of 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each night. These closures will be 10 – 15 minutes each and are to allow Clearwater Construction of Carlisle, PA to replace beams on Eastbound State Route 422 between the State Route 28 Northbound off ramp to Route 422 and the off ramp to State Route 66 on the Graff Bridge; and Westbound State Route 422 between the State Route 66 on ramp to the State Route 422 and the State Route 422 off ramp to State Route 28 Southbound.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

