Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 21 September 2020, 6 pm
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,408,140) deaths (33,954), and recoveries (1,154,423) by region:
Central (56,975 cases; 1,071 deaths; 49,483 recoveries): Burundi (473; 1; 462), Cameroon (20,431; 416; 19,124), CAR (4,793; 62; 1,830), Chad (1,151; 81; 967), Congo (5,002; 89; 3,913), DRC (10,519; 271; 9,952), Equatorial Guinea (5,002; 83; 4,509), Gabon (8,696; 53; 7,848), Sao Tome & Principe (908; 15; 878)
Eastern (159,969; 3,140; 90,247): Comoros (470; 7; 450), Djibouti (5,403; 61; 5,335), Eritrea (364; 0; 305), Ethiopia (68,820; 1,096; 28,314), Kenya (36,981; 648; 23,887), Madagascar (16,073; 225; 14,682), Mauritius (367; 10; 337), Rwanda (4,711; 26; 2,961), Seychelles (141; 0; 136), Somalia (3,465; 98; 2,877), South Sudan (2,642; 49; 1,294), Sudan (13,555; 836; 6,760), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (6,468; 63; 2,731)
Northern (299,661; 10,032; 229,719): Algeria (49,829; 1,672; 35,047), Egypt (102,015; 5,770; 89,532), Libya (27,949; 438; 15,068), Mauritania (7,368; 161; 6,951), Morocco (101,743; 1,830; 80,732), Tunisia (10,732; 159; 2,366), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 23)
Southern (719,348; 17,145; 632,834): Angola (3,991; 152; 1,445), Botswana (2,567; 13; 624), Eswatini (5,269; 104; 4,624), Lesotho (1,424; 33; 754), Malawi (5,731; 179; 4,040), Mozambique (6,771; 43; 3,622), Namibia (10,526; 113; 8,112), South Africa (661,211; 15,953; 590,071), Zambia (14,175; 330; 13,618), Zimbabwe (7,683; 225; 5,924)
Western (172,187; 2,566; 152,140): Benin (2,294, 40; 1,954), Burkina Faso (1,846; 56; 1,187), Cape Verde (5,257; 51; 4,599), Cöte d'Ivoire (19,320; 120; 18,466), Gambia (3,526; 108; 1,992), Ghana (46,004; 297; 45,153), Guinea (10,286; 63; 9,681), Guinea-Bissau (2,303; 39; 1,468), Liberia (1,336; 82; 1,218), Mali (3,013; 128; 2,372), Niger (1,188; 69; 1,104), Nigeria (57,242; 1,098; 48,569), Senegal (14,738; 302; 11,458), Sierra Leone (2,168; 72; 1,650), Togo (1,666; 41; 1,269)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).