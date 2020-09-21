Axiom Presenting “Data Driven Studies: Unified eClinical Platforms to Run Your Clinical Trials” at The Virtual MedTech Conference 2020

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services, is a presenting sponsor and exhibitor at The Virtual MedTech Conference taking place September 8 – October 23, 2020.



The Solutions Showcase presentation ‘Data Driven Studies: Unified eClinical Platforms to Run Your Clinical Trials’ is available on-demand as of today, September 21, 2020, at 12:00 AM EDT. The session features Andrew Schachter, Axiom’s Founder & CEO and Heather DiFruscia, Axiom’s Associate Director of IWRS (Interactive Web Response System) and RTSM (Randomization and Trial Supply Management) and provides an overview of how the use of a unified platform increases data oversight and efficiency in all clinical trial roles.

Schachter shared, "Our team is looking forward to speaking with attendees and sharing how our award-winning Fusion eClinical Suite empowers organizations to manage every aspect of their clinical trials. This truly unified product platform offering is unique in the industry with every component built by Axiom engineers allowing sponsors to benefit from our 30-60 day rapid configurations, intuitive design, and feature-rich technology that is highly configurable and end user focused. Our complete platform delivers a connected hub that enables a real-time view of the Data Analytics that sponsors need to successfully manage every aspect of their study from a single log-on. Included in the connected hub are EDC/DM IWRS/RTSM, Inventory Management, ePRO, CTMS, including Payment Tracking & eTMF, and other significant components."

DiFruscia added that “The power of IRT/RTSM delivered in the same platform means there are tremendous benefits to the sponsor, sites and key stakeholders. It means there is single sign-on for all of the key information, no risk to errors in the randomization being in separate platforms, and seamless inventory management lined up with the site enrolment. We are excited to discuss the key benefits in our session."



About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical Suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15+ modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.

