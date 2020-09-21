Travel Enthusiast Sombudha Adhikari Shares Five Must-See Spots In Chattanooga
EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for its distinct place in railroad history, Chattanooga is both a great place for a weekend getaway and to start a family. Located on the border of Tennessee and Georgia, Chattanooga provides a wealth of fun things to see and do. Travel enthusiast Sombudha Adhikari is here to share five must-see attractions in Chattanooga.
Sombudha Adhikari recommends checking out the world-famous Chattanooga Choo Choo Terminal Station. While the station is now a hotel, Sombudha Adhikari says you should make the stop even if you're not looking for overnight accommodations. While at Terminal Station, you'll be able to enjoy shops, an antique engine, restaurants, and a beautiful garden.
Rev your engine - Sombudha Adhikari says you've got to check out Lookout Mountain in Chattanooga. Getting there is just as exciting as seeing the view. After you make your way through the twists and turns to get to the top, you'll be able to stop and enjoy a viewpoint from which you can see seven states. Ruby Falls is also a Lookout Mountain must-see, according to Sombudha Adhikari - you'll get to check out the deepest cave in the U.S. and see an impressive underground waterfall.
Whether you have a little one who loves trains or you're a railway enthusiast yourself, Sombudha Adhikari advises that you stop at The Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum, where you'll have the chance to climb aboard a 1930s steam train and take an idyllic ride throughout the Chattanooga countryside.
Ready to check out some wildlife? The Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga provides an unforgettable educational experience that allows guests to view and learn about both freshwater and saltwater animals. If you want to see some aquatic animals in their natural habitat, Sombudha Adhikari recommends signing up for the Aquarium's River Gorge Explorer. You'll board a catamaran and take a trip to the Tennessee River Gorge, where you'll get to enjoy one of the most beautiful, unique waterways in the United States. Be sure to also take some time to enjoy the Aquarium's IMAX theater - Sombudha Adhikari says the theater allows you to fully immerse yourself in an underwater wonderland.
If you're ready for more animal excitement, make a stop at the Chattanooga Zoo at Warner Park. A 13-acre oasis, the Zoo has undergone many changes over the years. Currently, the Zoo is home to several endangered pandas and snow leopards. Sombudha Adhikari says kids and adults alike will marvel at the sight of these beautiful creatures while also learning about the changes that need to happen in the world to allow them to thrive in the wild.
