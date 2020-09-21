Dyne Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 14,089,314 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $19.00 per share, including 1,837,736 additional shares of common stock issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Dyne. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting the underwriting discount and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Dyne, were approximately $268 million.



The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday, September 17, 2020 under the ticker symbol “DYN.”

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Piper Sandler and Stifel acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities sold in this offering was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, via telephone at (866) 803-9204 or via email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, via telephone at (877) 821-7388 or via email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, via telephone at (800) 747-3924 or via email at prospectus@psc.com; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, via telephone at (415) 364-2720 or via email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is building a leading muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The Company utilizes its proprietary FORCE™ platform to overcome the current limitations of muscle tissue delivery with modern oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates. Dyne is developing a broad portfolio of therapeutics for muscle diseases, including lead programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

