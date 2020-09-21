2020-09-21 09:00:01.727 Jefferson City Man Wins Show Me Cash Jackpot After Playing Same Numbers for Years

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dan Dampf has been an avid Missouri Lottery player for years. In fact, Dampf said he’s been playing the same 10 numbers on Show Me Cash since the game began. As luck would have it, those numbers led him to win the game’s $50,000 jackpot on Sept. 8.

“Two years ago I was playing Pick 4, and I won $19,000, which was my biggest win ever,” Dampf said. “So (now), this was the biggest win I’ve ever had!” 

The winning Show Me Cash numbers for Sept. 8 were: 2, 21, 27, 33 and 39.

“It finally hit, so I was really excited!” Dampf went on to say. “I was blessed that I finally won.” 

Dampf purchased the winning ticket at Break Time, 1200 Missouri Blvd. in Jefferson City, a store he frequents to purchase tickets.

 As for what he plans to do with the money, Dampf said he will pay off some bills and purchase new woodworking equipment. 

“It’s a new hobby I picked, so I’ll have something to do when I get closer to retirement,” he said. 

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. 

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

In FY20, players in Cole County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $14.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $1.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $3.7 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.   

