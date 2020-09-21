QualityLine brings AI manufacturing analytics solution to industry leaders and visionaries at SEMICON Taiwan 2020
Software company presents at SEMICON Taiwan an advanced remote monitoring solution to industries -taking aim at accelerating Taiwan and global economy recovery.TAIPEI, NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Taipei, Taiwan-21/09/20)- QualityLine will present its AI software manufacturing analytics solution to manufacturers at Semicon Taiwan. The event is dedicated to industry leaders and visionaries with the latest developments, market trends and innovations.
Taiwan has a growing economy successfully driven by industrial manufacturing. The SEMICON Taiwan 2020 happens as Taiwan begins to normalize business operations and takes aim at accelerating Taiwan and global economy recovery.
QualityLine delivers easy data integration and business advantage to any size of industry worldwide by advanced AI recognition technology. The 100% software solution automatically captures and analyses any data structure accumulated during the manufacturing process regardless of factory’s size or location worldwide. The manufacturing analytics dashboard enables prediction, quick root cause analysis, efficiency improvement and more.
The company announced last August a partnership with NexAIoT, a global Industry 4.0 leader headquartered in Taiwan and subsidiaries in China, USA, Italy, UK, and Japan. NexAIoT will use QualityLine’s AI data integration and advanced analytics technology to empower their EWR (Enterprise Wall Room) and gateways to customers.
Joseph Chang, QualityLine’s Director of Client solutions in Taiwan will be at the event presenting the solution’s great advantages as the easy data integration and powerful manufacturing efficiency improvements related by customers worldwide.
“We’re here to do our best to support Taiwan's manufacturing ecosystem. Our solution does not require any change in industrial protocols and it can be implemented to any level of industry automation. Our customers have saved millions of dollars in maximising efficiency and quality in their manufacturing lines” says Mr. Chang.
The event will take place between September 23 to 25, 2020, at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 . QualityLine will be located at booth J3155.
About QualityLine
QualityLine is a software company specialised in manufacturing analytics. The company brings 25 years of experience in manufacturing management of more than 100 mass production lines worldwide. QualityLine focuses on product quality and yield optimisation.
The company brings a ‘one-stop solution’ to turn a factory digital using AI and machine learning technology. Its AI pattern recognition solution automatically integrates, interprets and analyses any type of manufacturing data in real time and from any factory worldwide. QualityLine’s experts configure and set up the analytics platform for its customers, including machine learning, prediction of failures and automatic alerts.
