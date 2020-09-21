September 21, 2020 - Registered Sex Offender Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Possession of Child Pornography

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Mark Herring Attorney General 202 North Ninth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 For media inquiries only, contact: Charlotte Gomer, Press Secretary Phone: (804)786-1022 Mobile: (804) 512-2552 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

~ Damon Ashley Murphy of Richmond was found guilty on four counts of possession of child pornography ~

RICHMOND (September 21, 2020) – Damon Ashley Murphy, 43, of Richmond was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment in Richmond Circuit Court after he was found guilty on four counts of possession of child pornography. The court suspended an additional 46 years of imprisonment and required Murphy to register as a sex offender. Attorney General Mark R. Herring made the announcement after the defendant was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Clarence N. Jenkins, Jr.

“Strong sentences like this one send a strong message to individuals who rob children of their innocence through sexual solicitation, distribution, and ownership of child pornography that they will be held accountable,” said Attorney General Herring . “My office will not stop working hard to seek justice against people who take advantage or and harm children and I want to thank them for their hard work and dedication to this and other cases.”

Evidence presented in court showed that Murphy, a registered sex offender with a previous federal conviction in Maryland for distribution of child pornography, posed as an adolescent to lure other online predators for his own sexually deviant purposes. Officers subsequently executed a search warrant at his Richmond residence and seized several electronic devices. A forensic examination of the devices revealed that Murphy had saved ten images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Murphy was also convicted for failing to register information as a sex offender as part of separate charges filed related to this investigation.

Some child pornography found in Murphy’s possession featured a child identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as an abuse victim in prior law enforcement investigations.

This case was investigated by the City of Richmond Police Department as part of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Assistant Attorney General Melissa Chong of Attorney General Herring’s Computer Crimes Section prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth, with cooperation from the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

