National Seating & Mobility Launches SAFE Home Accessibility Program to Reduce the Risk of Falls

/EIN News/ -- Nashville, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Seating & Mobility (NSM), the leading provider of complex rehabilitation, mobility and accessibility solutions in North America has launched the “Solutions for Accessible & Functional Environments” (SAFE) program to support home health organizations and health insurance payers in the proactive prevention of falls by older adults. According to the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), falls are the leading cause of fatal injury and the most common cause of nonfatal trauma-related hospital admissions for adults 65 years of age and older. Most falls occur in or around the home due to a combination of risk factors including intrinsic impairments, disabilities and environmental hazards.

“NSM has a proven track record of making independence and safety in and around the home a priority for our clients,” said Bill Mixon, NSM CEO. “With more than 900 experienced professionals in client homes daily and a comprehensive suite of mobility and accessibility solutions, our team has the knowledge and expertise to help increase safety to decrease falls risks.”

As the exclusive provider of NSM360 Complete Mobility Solutions, NSM incorporates three focus areas to ensure independence and safety in and around the home: mobility, home and vehicle accessibility and maintenance and repair services. NSM’s in-home capabilities include ramps, lifts, bathroom safety and construction related to home and vehicle modifications. The NSM SAFE program includes an integrated clinical care team to provide a turnkey solution for clients from accessing risks in and around the home to installing needed equipment to create a more accessible and functional environment.

“As the Baby Boomer demographic ages, the number of injuries and fatalities as well as associated costs due to falls is expected to rise even further,” said Mixon. “We hope as a partner to home health and payer organizations we can offer solutions to address this serious health risk.”

For more information about the NSM SAFE program, email Brendan Swift at brendan.swift@nsm-seating.com.

About National Seating & Mobility
National Seating & Mobility is North America’s premier provider of customized mobility, home and vehicle accessibility, and full-service equipment maintenance and repair solutions supporting independence for individuals with mobility challenges. Founded in 1992, the company has grown from five locations providing complex rehabilitation technology to a comprehensive network of mobility and accessibility experts partnering with physicians, therapists and clients across the U.S. and Canada. National Seating & Mobility is the only national mobility solutions provider accredited by The Joint Commission for demonstrating quality and safe care.  The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. For more information about National Seating & Mobility visit nsm-seating.com.

Angie VanTassell
National Seating & Mobility
615-791-1535
angie@aldaypr.com

