The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Florida Endorses the Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm
The Steinberg Law Group has the experiences, resources and results to obtain the maximum financial compensation for veterans
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Florida Endorses the Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma and Asbestos Law Firm - Experience/Resources/ResultsMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Florida is dedicated to providing the best possible legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from The Steinberg Law Group.
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Florida has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2020 were exposed decades ago.
Although asbestos does not naturally occur in Florida, thousands of tons of asbestos were shipped to Florida for processing in Boca Raton, Jacksonville, Pompano Beach, St. Petersburg and Tampa. As a result, numerous buildings in the state of Florida contain asbestos. In addition to the asbestos processing plants mentioned above, asbestos was used in the construction and mining industries as well as at shipyards, power plants, chemical plants, auto repair shops, schools and metal works factories throughout the state.
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Florida include, but are not limited to, Big Bear Powerhouse, Crist Power Plant, St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant, U.S. Sugar and Vero Beach Municipal Power Plant, Mulberry Phosphate Mine, DuPont Corp., Eustis Housing Project, Jacksonville Grammar School, NASA, Florida State University, Atlantic Dry Dock, The Hendry Corporation, Offshore Shipbuilding Co., Tampa Bay Shipbuilding, Gulf Marine Repair Corporation, Mayport Navy Station and Pensacola Naval Air Station.
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact/ now.
