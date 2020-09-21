2020-09-21 09:49:50.787 Mother of Five Wins $100,000 Scratchers Top Prize

2020-09-21 09:49:50.787

Jetton Higginbottom made a quick late-night trip to Midwest Petroleum, located at 4216 W. Natural Bridge Ave. in St. Louis, and purchased two Missouri Lottery “Ride To Riche$” Scratchers® tickets.

The mother of five couldn’t believe it when she uncovered a $100,000 top prize on the second ticket.

“I’ve never known anybody to win that much,” she said. “The most I’ve ever won is $500. I had to wipe my eyes and look again.”

“My kids came running in there, and I just started crying,” she shared. “I said, ‘I won $100,000!’ and my momma was like, ‘Sign that ticket right now!’”

Higginbottom has some ideas for what she’d like to do with her winnings, as well as plenty of ideas from the family.

“The kids are probably making more plans than me. They keep me busy!” she teased. “My main plan is to buy a house.”

Higginbottom claimed the first $100,000 top prize on the new “Ride To Riche$” Scratchers game, released on Aug. 31. More than $8.1 million remain in unclaimed prizes, including two more $100,000 top prizes. Players can also enter this ticket into their My Lottery Players Club accounts for the chance win one of four Polaris® vehicles, plus cash, in the "Ride to Riche$" second-chance promotion.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Alternatively, winning tickets may be claimed by mail.

Last fiscal year, players in St. Louis City – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $53.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $4.4 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $3.7 million from Missouri Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.