Maness Veteran Medical Introduces Groundbreaking Solutions for Wound Care in an Innovative Format
Proud Partner with SDVOSB Maness Veteran Medical
Johnathan is someone who will truly help your business. I have seen him help small businesses win millions of dollars in government contracting”WASHINGTON DC, USA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The level of certainty for infection detection directly impacts the care of the wounds of your patient. Maness Veteran Medical is proud to introduce Moleculight to the VA and DoD. Moleculight is an innovative technology that allows for more accurate detection of infection thus decreasing the infection rate and increasing the overall care for your patient.
— Max Timko, Director of Marketing Ion Labs and Ion Fulfillment
Chronic wounds are a challenge and a major issue for our nation's aging veterans. Maness Veteran Medical introduces a novel approach from Stiehl Tech called Perilav. Perilav creates a clean, healthy environment in the wound bed and aids in the body’s natural ability to heal itself. Please take a moment to familiarize yourself through the attached video.
The comfort of your patients is integral to the health of your patients. Maness Veteran Medical is proud to announce partnerships with Kili Medical Drain Carrier, Raco Foot Fort, and Think Medical. These quality products ensure the comfort and care of your patients and can be found in our latest live interactive catalog.
If you are interested in selling your product lines to the VA and DoD, reach out to Maness Veteran Medical today.
Please click the word catalog above for immediate access to Maness Veteran Medical's new Wound Care interactive live catalog.
Maness Veteran Medical is focused on getting the cutting edge technology to our nation's VA and DOD. If you have any products that you need to get into the VA and DOD and you don't know how reach out to MVM today.
Johnathan Maness
Maness Veteran Medical
+1 727-452-5452
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Stiehl Tech Perilav