Atlanticus Joins GreenPrint’s IMPACT COLLECTIVE to offset their Carbon Footprint and Increase Sustainability Efforts

/EIN News/ -- ﻿Atlanticus joins a growing movement of brands committed to making an immediate and positive environmental impact

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC), a technology-enabled consumer finance company, today announced it is expanding its sustainability efforts by joining the IMPACT COLLECTIVE, a group of forward-thinking brands committed to making an immediate and positive environmental impact through the reduction of their carbon, plastic, water, and energy footprints. This initiative is managed and administered by GreenPrint, a global environmental technology company.



“At Atlanticus, we are focused on sustainable practices. By joining the Impact Collective, we hope to expand efforts to reduce our carbon footprint,” said Akbar Rizvi, SVP of Marketing. “We believe this partnership with Greenprint reinforces our commitment to further help our customers with thoughtful and well-designed products and services.”

IMPACT COLLECTIVE offers its members several turnkey sustainability solutions designed to immediately improve the environmental impact of their products. Leveraging patented technology, IMPACT members’ carbon, plastic, energy, and/or water consumption is calculated and offset through investments in certified projects. IMPACT COLLECTIVE members can be identified through four IMPACT seals that appear on their customer communications or packaging, so consumers know they are supporting brands working to create a positive social impact.

By investing in certified carbon dioxide equivalent reduction projects like reforestation, landfill gas capture, alternative energy, methane reduction, and industrial process, IMPACT COLLECTIVE members are reducing their carbon footprint. “As we continue to partner with companies, we are proud to include Atlanticus as an IMPACT COLLECTIVE member,” said Pete Davis, founder and CEO of GreenPrint. “Together, we are empowered to be responsible stewards of our planet and are working to drive the industry to become more sustainable, one step at a time.”

About Atlanticus Holdings Corporation

Founded in 1996, our businesses, including the Fortiva® branded products and Aspire® branded products, utilize proprietary analytics and a flexible technology platform to enable financial institutions to provide various credit and related financial services and products to the financially underserved consumer credit market. We apply the experience gained and infrastructure built from servicing over 17 million customers and $25 billion in consumer loans over our 24-year operating history to support lenders that originate a range of consumer loan products. These products include retail credit and general-purpose credit cards marketed through our omnichannel platform, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties. Additionally, through its CAR subsidiary, Atlanticus serves the individual needs of automotive dealers and automotive non-prime financial organizations with multiple financing and service programs.

About IMPACT COLLECTIVE

IMPACT COLLECTIVE is a group of forward-thinking brands committed to making an immediate and positive environmental impact by neutralizing their carbon, plastic, water, and energy footprints. Members participate in programs that calculate and mitigate their environmental footprints by investing in certified projects and programs. IMPACT COLLECTIVE members can be identified through four IMPACT seals, so consumers know their purchases support brands that prioritize sustainability. IMPACT COLLECTIVE is managed and administered by GreenPrint, a global environmental technology company.

About GreenPrint

GreenPrint, a global environmental technology company, offers sustainability as a service with patent-protected programs that deliver environmental impact and bottom-line results. An Inc. 5000 company and a member of 1% Percent for the Planet, GreenPrint’s turnkey offerings help companies meet sustainability goals while increasing brand value and customer loyalty – making it easy for businesses to do well by doing good. GreenPrint, A Public Benefit Corporation, is on pace to offset over 30 million metric tons of Carbon by 2025. GreenPrint Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved ©2020.





Contact:

Investor Relations

Mitch Saunders

770.828.2000

investors@atlanticus.com

