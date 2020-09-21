PUREXTRACTS Selects California’s Leading Distribution and Supply Chain Company, HERBL, as Exclusive Distribution Partner

/EIN News/ -- Santa Barbara, CA, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PUREXTRACTS, a premium cannabis vape manufacturer, has signed HERBL , California’s largest cannabis distributor and supply chain solutions company, as the exclusive distributor of its products in California.

Known for crafting sustainable and innovative cannabis products, PUREXTRACTS has built a reputation based on making pure cannabis experiences accessible to everyone. Self-described as “plant-powered innovation with purpose,” the company sources and extracts sustainably farmed and single origin strains, purified with zero fillers or solvents - all contained in hemp-based, biodegradable packaging that’s mindful of the planet.



Through HERBL, PUREXTRACT products will be available to more than 850 California retailers. This includes Preserve, a new, True-To-Flower Cured Cannabis Cartridge™ that preserves the complete cannabinoid and terpene profile of one’s favorite strains and puts it in a convenient pocket-sized vape, as well as P2, their popular line of True-To-Strain high potency cartridges.



“HERBL’s vast retail relationships are a great chance for us to grow PUREXTRACT’s brand across the state almost overnight,” said Adam Yader, founder and CEO of PUREXTRACTS. “It was also very important to us to find a partner who shares our values related to bringing retailers, and ultimately consumers, products that are of consistent, premium quality.”



“PUREXTRACTS is a great addition to the HERBL family and a model for the cannabis industry when it comes to sustainability, both inside the product and all the way down to the packaging,” said Mike Beaudry, founder and CEO of HERBL.



About PX



At PUREXTRACTS, we honor what has always been best about cannabis; the connection between people and the planet. Our products are guided by our commitment to quality, consistency, and accessibility. We work with preferred farms who grow responsibly and produce exceptional strains. Our cannabis is extracted and purified through industry-leading processes and housed in premium hardware to ensure every last drop is perfection on the palette. And we price our products fairly to make the positive effects of cannabis accessible to everyone. For more information, find us at https://www.pxvape.com or follow us on instagram at @Px_P2 .



About HERBL

HERBL is California’s largest cannabis distributor and supply chain solutions company servicing more than 850 storefront and non-storefront retail licensees. Founded in 2016, HERBL brings the state's leading cannabis retailers and top brands together through innovative technology, unparalleled service, and both high-security, state-of-the-art facilities and trucks. HERBL’s team is composed of distribution and retail experts with extensive experience in large-scale global supply chains. Exclusive brand partners include leaders in flower, vapes, edibles, topicals, pre-rolls, and concentrate. To learn more, visit www.HERBL.com or follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter .



press@herbl.com