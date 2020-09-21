City National Provides Schools in Eight States With School Supply Kits for At-Risk Students
Health and Safety Precautions Followed During Donation Presentations
/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank, America’s Premier Private and Business BankSM, announced that it is donating over 3,600 school supply kits to schools in eight states as part of its 12th Annual Back-to-School Drive held this month. The bank is donating these school supplies to 37 elementary schools and nonprofit organizations in California, Nevada, New York, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Florida, and Washington, D.C.
City National’s Back-to-School Supplies Drive began in 2008 as part of its Reading is The way up® literacy program, which was launched in 2002 in an effort to help put more books into school libraries in California. Since that time both of these and other educational outreach programs have been expanded to schools in other states as part of City National’s growing footprint.
“Due to the challenges we’re facing this year with COVID-19, the bank decided to cover all of the cost with our Back-to-School Supplies Drive,” said Jennifer Nickerson, senior vice president and corporate citizenship manager for City National. “Even though a lot of students throughout the country are doing online learning, they still need school supplies to help them succeed in their academic endeavors. We focus on the students with the most need and so the supplies are provided to students and their parents when they come to the school to pick up their free and reduced price school meals. Proper nutrition along with having adequate school supplies are paramount to a child’s success academically.”
The school supply kits City National donated to schools include erasers, highlighters, round-tip scissors, packs of wide ruled paper, colored pencils, folders, notebooks, pencil sharpeners, rulers, boxes of crayons, glue sticks, #2 pencils, three-ring binders, and more. Colleagues in the bank’s mailroom really stepped up in helping pack and ship hundreds of boxes filled with school supplies to the various schools receiving them.
Following is a list of the schools and nonprofit organizations that are receiving backpacks filled with school supplies.
California
- John Marshall Elementary, Anaheim
- Winnetka Elementary, Canoga Park
- Meadow Homes Elementary, Concord
- Allesandro Elementary, Los Angeles
- Atwater Elementary, Los Angeles
- Carthay School of Environmental Studies Magnet, Los Angeles
- Crete Academy, Los Angeles
- Educating Young Minds, Los Angeles
- Good Shepherd Shelter, Los Angeles
- Logan Street Elementary School, Los Angeles
- Solano Avenue Elementary, Los Angeles
- Lehigh Elementary, Montclair
- East Bay Asian Youth Center, Oakland
- Project Access – Pacific Pointe, Oxnard
- Padres – Unidos, Santa Ana
- Franklin Elementary, Santa Barbara
- Rancho Elementary, San Diego
- Rosa Parks Elementary, San Francisco
- Lowell Elementary, San Jose
- Stonehurst Elementary, Sun Valley
- Conejo Elementary School, Thousand Oaks
Nevada
- John C. Fremont Elementary, Carson City
- C.C. Meneley Elementary, Gardnerville
- Helen Jydstrup Elementary, Las Vegas
- Lincoln Elementary School, North Las Vegas
- Hidden Valley Elementary, Reno
New York
- Hyde Leadership Charter School, Bronx
- The Child Center of NY, New York
- Roosevelt Children S Academy, New York
Florida
- Sweetwater Elementary, Miami
Georgia
- Dunbar Elementary, Atlanta
- Dunwoody Springs Elementary School, Atlanta
Tennessee
- Carter Lawrence Elementary, Nashville
- J.E. Moss Elementary, Nashville
Minnesota
- Bryn Mawr Elementary School, Minneapolis
Washington, D.C.
- Amidon-Bowen Elementary, Washington, D.C.
- Carly Springs Elementary School, Washington, D.C.
About City National
With $70.3 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 74 offices, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $81.3 billion in client investment assets.
City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 34 other countries.
For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.
*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.
Media Contact:
Paul C. Stowell, City National Bank, 213.673.7602
paul.stowell@cnb.com