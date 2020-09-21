City National Provides Schools in Eight States With School Supply Kits for At-Risk Students

Health and Safety Precautions Followed During Donation Presentations

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank, America’s Premier Private and Business BankSM, announced that it is donating over 3,600 school supply kits to schools in eight states as part of its 12th Annual Back-to-School Drive held this month. The bank is donating these school supplies to 37 elementary schools and nonprofit organizations in California, Nevada, New York, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Florida, and Washington, D.C.



City National’s Back-to-School Supplies Drive began in 2008 as part of its Reading is The way up® literacy program, which was launched in 2002 in an effort to help put more books into school libraries in California. Since that time both of these and other educational outreach programs have been expanded to schools in other states as part of City National’s growing footprint.

“Due to the challenges we’re facing this year with COVID-19, the bank decided to cover all of the cost with our Back-to-School Supplies Drive,” said Jennifer Nickerson, senior vice president and corporate citizenship manager for City National. “Even though a lot of students throughout the country are doing online learning, they still need school supplies to help them succeed in their academic endeavors. We focus on the students with the most need and so the supplies are provided to students and their parents when they come to the school to pick up their free and reduced price school meals. Proper nutrition along with having adequate school supplies are paramount to a child’s success academically.”

The school supply kits City National donated to schools include erasers, highlighters, round-tip scissors, packs of wide ruled paper, colored pencils, folders, notebooks, pencil sharpeners, rulers, boxes of crayons, glue sticks, #2 pencils, three-ring binders, and more. Colleagues in the bank’s mailroom really stepped up in helping pack and ship hundreds of boxes filled with school supplies to the various schools receiving them.

Following is a list of the schools and nonprofit organizations that are receiving backpacks filled with school supplies.

California

John Marshall Elementary, Anaheim

Winnetka Elementary, Canoga Park

Meadow Homes Elementary, Concord

Allesandro Elementary, Los Angeles

Atwater Elementary, Los Angeles

Carthay School of Environmental Studies Magnet, Los Angeles

Crete Academy, Los Angeles

Educating Young Minds, Los Angeles

Good Shepherd Shelter, Los Angeles

Logan Street Elementary School, Los Angeles

Solano Avenue Elementary, Los Angeles

Lehigh Elementary, Montclair

East Bay Asian Youth Center, Oakland

Project Access – Pacific Pointe, Oxnard

Padres – Unidos, Santa Ana

Franklin Elementary, Santa Barbara

Rancho Elementary, San Diego

Rosa Parks Elementary, San Francisco

Lowell Elementary, San Jose

Stonehurst Elementary , Sun Valley

Conejo Elementary School, Thousand Oaks



Nevada

John C. Fremont Elementary, Carson City

C.C. Meneley Elementary, Gardnerville

Helen Jydstrup Elementary, Las Vegas

Lincoln Elementary School, North Las Vegas

Hidden Valley Elementary, Reno



New York

Hyde Leadership Charter School, Bronx

The Child Center of NY, New York

Roosevelt Children S Academy, New York



Florida

Sweetwater Elementary, Miami



Georgia

Dunbar Elementary, Atlanta

Dunwoody Springs Elementary School, Atlanta

Tennessee

Carter Lawrence Elementary, Nashville

J.E. Moss Elementary, Nashville

Minnesota

Bryn Mawr Elementary School, Minneapolis



Washington, D.C.

Amidon-Bowen Elementary, Washington, D.C.

Carly Springs Elementary School, Washington, D.C.

