Following is a selected project highlight from the Share with Wildlife mission to assist all New Mexico wildlife in need, no matter what species.

Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation During Times of COVID-19

Presentation with educational bobcat pre-COVID-19 at NMWC. (Melissa Moore)

Want to learn more about animals found in New Mexico? Have you found an injured or sick wild animal? New Mexico Wildlife Center (NMWC) in Española can help, even during times of COVID-19. NMWC started the year using Share with Wildlife funds in their efforts to provide in-person wildlife education programs to over 1,500 children and adults in New Mexico. These programs were provided at NMWC, schools, the Roundhouse, and a bird supply store. They also provided assistance to several wildlife patients brought to the center for rehabilitation.

When restrictions related to COVID-19 were implemented, NMWC had to rapidly change their approach to delivering their important educational programs focused on New Mexico’s wildlife and how to conserve both wildlife and their habitats. They started conducting virtual visits and increasing use of social media and their website to share information. Through the end of June, they provided almost 40 different Facebook Live, Youtube, and Virtual Visits. Most videos shared on social media reached well over 1,000 viewers.

NMWC rehabilitation staff working with patient. (Melissa Moore) NMWC rehabilitation staff holding eagle. (Melissa Moore)

NMWC now has many videos available for viewing from the comfort of your own home. They are also providing Virtual Education Programs of various lengths and on topics ranging from animal adaptations to what raptors live in New Mexico. This summer, the NMWC has also been offering virtual Summer Camps. Usually, students would be exploring different public lands in New Mexico and learning about native New Mexico wildlife onsite at NMWC via games, activities, and experiences with Ambassador Animals. These injured animals live at the Center and, even after their injuries healed, could not be released to the wild. They play an important role in NMWC’s educational programs. The new, virtual camps allow 1st through 6th graders to learn about wildlife and habitats through videos, guided activities, and activity packets.

Penstemon in pollinator garden at NMWC. (Ginny Seamster)

The Center has now reopened to the public. If you wish to visit the Center and attend a tour, call them at 505-753-9505 for more information and to reserve your visit. The Center has over 35 educational animals on site and also has lovely native plant and cactus gardens that they are continually working with Santa Fe Master Gardeners Association and The Native Plant Society of New Mexico to expand. Their gardens boast many pollinator-friendly plants and bee houses.

The Center is still providing full wildlife rehabilitation services. If you live in northern New Mexico and you’ve found a wild animal that appears to be injured, ill, or otherwise incapacitated and may need help, call the Center first. Their staff is highly trained and knowledgeable about wildlife biology and health. They will be able to tell you whether it is appropriate to move the animal and either bring it to their facility or meet with a volunteer transporter somewhere in the middle if you live far away from Española