AT&T Donates $100,000 to Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund to Support Communities Impacted by Hurricane Sally

MONTGOMERY – AT&T* will present a $100,000 contribution to the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund (GERF) in Alabama to aid communities impacted by Hurricane Sally.

GERF was created after Hurricanes Ivan and Katrina and continues today to support unmet needs for individuals and families recovering from severe weather and natural disasters in Alabama. This contribution will enable GERF to enhance its support in responding to the catastrophic destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Sally.

“Even as we see tremendous suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, we also see shining examples of commitment and care. This is a time for the entire state to rally behind the good people of South Alabama,” Governor Ivey said. “I appreciate AT&T for immediately mobilizing their employees and their resources to offer support to our citizens, first responders and communities. Together, we will bring Alabama’s Gulf Coast back to its feet!”

AT&T has also activated its Text to Give feature for customers who can text HURRICANES to 90999 to donate $10 to the American Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Sally in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.**

In this time of need, the AT&T Network Disaster Recovery team, in partnership with the FirstNet Response Operations team, is in the field and working closely with first responders and local leaders in impacted communities to deploy assets as needed to help maintain continued connectivity.

In addition to enhancing network resiliency, our teams are working to strengthen our communities by supporting organizations like GERF that are committed to supporting residents and addressing needs across the region.

“As our teams are working alongside their neighbors along the gulf coast to restore their communities, we are proud to support our first responders and organizations that are dedicated to helping our friends and families as they get back on their feet after the devastation of Hurricane Sally,” said Wayne Hutchens, President of AT&T Alabama.

AT&T works in close collaboration with first responders to prepare for disasters and to ensure the network is resilient and operational when disaster strikes. With FirstNet***, AT&T is making public safety’s mission the priority. FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built specifically for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. FirstNet stands at the ready to be there to support response and recovery, no matter the disaster or emergency. To learn more about the value FirstNet is bringing to Public Safety, check out FirstNet.com.

To keep AT&T wireless and AT&T PREPAID customers in areas directly affected by Hurricane Sally in the Gulf connected during this difficult time, we’re waiving overages for impacted customers, so they’ll receive unlimited talk, text and data access. This offer is for customers based in 195 specific zip codes across Alabama and Northwest Florida and runs from September 16, 2020 through September 23, 2020.

More information on AT&T response and relief efforts from Hurricane Sally is available at: https://about.att.com/pages/disaster_relief/storm_sally.html.

