Learn how to eat well outdoors at MDC virtual cooking for camping and hiking class Sept. 30

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Having food when venturing outdoors might be essential for survival. Having good food is certainly essential for fun. What’s the best way to prepare food when away from the comforts and conveniences of a modern kitchen? What will you need to bring? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering an online class that can help take the mystery out of making great meals in the wild.

Outdoor Cooking for Camping and Hiking is a free virtual class which will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 6-6:45 p.m. The class will include an interactive Q&A session via online chat.

Participants will learn how to cook outdoors whether they’re camping in one place for an extended period, or they need to keep things light while on the move. Heat is crucial for cooking, and the program will cover various ways to start a fire. It will look at different types of heat delivery options, including portable hiking and camping stoves. Tools and utensils needed for cooking and baking in the field will also be addressed, along with other special considerations when prepping food outdoors.

The program will suggest what types of foods work best for outdoor cooking and explore the ingredients you’ll want to bring along. Finally, there will be actual cooking demonstrations that put everything into practice. Participants will get to see the process for themselves.

Outdoor Cooking for Camping and Hiking is a free online program open to all ages, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z2F. Attendees will receive an invitation by email from the MDC Event Management System with a WebEx program link the morning of the program.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.