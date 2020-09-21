Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
UPDATE: Shaftsbury Barracks / Discovery of human remains

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  19B105427

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Lt. John-Paul Schmidt / Detective Sgt. Samuel Truex               

STATION:  Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at 10:25 a.m.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Searsburg

INCIDENT: Discovery of human remains

 

VICTIM: Jessica Hildenbrandt

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ballston Spa, New York

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Investigators with the Vermont State Police have successfully identified the victim whose remains were found last year in Searsburg.

 

Utilizing DNA analysis and extensive investigative work, police are now able to positively identify the victim as Jessica Hildenbrandt, 43, of Ballston Spa, New York. Ms. Hildenbrandt, also known as “Red,” spent considerable time in Vermont, especially in and around Bennington. She was last in touch with her family in July 2019. 

 

Police initially were called to investigate the discovery of a jawbone that appeared to be human located at a gravel pit on Somerset Road. Subsequent investigation located additional human remains at the site.

 

The Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the manner of Ms. Hildenbrandt’s death a homicide, and the cause is currently undetermined.

 

Detectives with the Vermont State Police Criminal Division continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this death. Police do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

 

Anyone who might have information that could be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Samuel Truex at the state police Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 or by email at samuel.truex@vermont.gov. Police would especially like to hear from anyone who thinks they might have seen Ms. Hildenbrandt in summer 2019. Several photos of her are attached to this release.

 

 

 

***Initial news release, 11:45 a.m. Sept. 20, 2019***

The Vermont State Police is investigating the discovery of human remains in the town of Searsburg. 

 

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, a person contacted the Vermont State Police in Westminster to report that he was at a gravel pit on Somerset Road when he came across what he believed were the remains of a human jawbone.

 

Members of the Vermont State Police Field Force and Criminal Division responded to the location and collected the jawbone. The jawbone will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for further examination. 

 

Vermont State Police personnel including the Crime Scene Search Team have begun a search of the area where the jawbone was found. No additional information will be released at this time regarding the search. 

 

Efforts are underway to determine the identity of the remains and the circumstances of the death. The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.  

 

Anyone who might have information about this case is asked to contact the Vermont State Police’s Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421.

 

- 30 - 

 

 

UPDATE: Shaftsbury Barracks / Discovery of human remains

