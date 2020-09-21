September TFWC Meeting to Be Held in Clarksville

NASHVILLE --- Updates on deer harvest estimates from the August season, waterfowl crops on wildlife management areas (WMAs), and a boating report are among the agenda items for the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission at its September meeting.

The meeting will be held Sept. 24-25 in Clarksville at the TownePlace Suites by Marriott. The first day meeting starts at 1 p.m. Thursday, while the second day meeting begins at 9 a.m. Friday.

The August deer hunt season was held for three days for archery on private lands only for antlered deer, except in Unit CWD where guns and muzzleloaders were also allowed and select public lands were available.

Flooding has occurred on some WMAs in TWRA Region I, hampering the crops for waterfowl. An update will be given on the re-planting of crops and how management staff has dealt with the situation.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has seen a record number of boaters and anglers using the state’s waterways this year. The presentation will include statistics so far in 2020 and what TWRA officers have faced during the busy boating season.

The TWRA will recognize the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) Lone Mountain Longbeard Chapter and the Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association in support of the Tennessee Elk Program. Their donation of a reward led to the arrest and prosecution of persons for an illegally taken elk in the area.

Dr. Bradley Cohen, from Tennessee Tech, will provide a review of the first year of research on the mallard habitat study in West Tennessee. Preliminary analysis of on-the-ground and aerial habitat surveys, mallard habitat uses and movements, and response to disturbance will be provided. Dr. Cohen will also provide information on the survival of the telemetry-monitored mallards, discuss migration routes, and show their breeding destinations.

The Fisheries Division will announce its annual statewide awards for its Technician of the Year and Biologist of the Year.

The meeting will be available for the public to view each day on YouTube and later in the archives. Full details will be available on the TWRA website and social media.

---TWRA---