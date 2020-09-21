Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 858 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,550 in the last 365 days.

Latest News: Librarian of Congress Appoints New Register of Copyrights

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden today announced her selection of Shira Perlmutter as the 14th Register of Copyrights.

“I am pleased to announce that Shira Perlmutter will serve as the 14th United States Register of Copyrights,” said Hayden. “Shira brings to this role a deep knowledge of domestic and international copyright law and policy and a background in negotiating international intellectual property agreements. She has experience working with a wide range of stakeholders and finding common ground on complex issues.”

Click here for more information.

You just read:

Latest News: Librarian of Congress Appoints New Register of Copyrights

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.