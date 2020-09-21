Aemetis Starts Production of Branded High-Grade Alcohol Sanitizer Products

/EIN News/ -- Aemetis Health Products Brand to be Sold on Amazon and Through Retail Chains



CUPERTINO, CA, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) (“Aemetis”), an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company, today announced commencement of contracted production of hand sanitizer under its branded Aemetis Health Products label for sales to government, businesses and academic customers, as well as directly to consumers via the Amazon Marketplace.

“Following through on our plan to address the ongoing demand for sanitizer products and having received FDA label registration and other approvals, we have commenced contracted production of sanitizer products under our Aemetis Health Products subsidiary brand name,” said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis, Inc. “Aemetis’ 65 million gallon per year alcohol plant in California is the only large-scale producer of hand sanitizer alcohol in the Western U.S., with other alcohol-based sanitizer products requiring thousands of miles of transport to the West Coast from the Midwest or Asia in order to supply West Coast consumers with alcohol sanitizer products.

“A primary initial sales focus for our branded Aemetis Health Products is California and other Western States, as well as the U.S. government,” added McAfee. “Our products meet FDA requirements, and protect consumers from harmful chemicals often found in imported sanitizer products. Our top priority is providing safe, tested products for consumers, and also providing jobs for American workers. Consumers should not have to worry about toxic ingredients or mislabeling from foreign producers, and at a time of economic distress for many industries, jobs should not be outsourced to other countries by using taxpayer funds to purchase foreign products instead of high quality, low cost, domestically produced products.”

Aemetis hand sanitizer contains 70% alcohol (gel) or 80% alcohol (liquid) as the active ingredient, along with water and glycerin. Some other hand sanitizer products contain as little as 60% alcohol. Aemetis built and operates a large pharma-grade glycerin plant in India that has the capacity to produce the required amount of refined glycerin for approximately 350 million gallons per year of hand sanitizer.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. Founded in 2006, Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is building a biogas anaerobic digester network and pipeline to convert dairy animal waste gas to Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), and is developing a plant to convert waste orchard wood into high grade cellulosic alcohol. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www. http://www.aemetis.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to the sales of the high grade alcohol production facility, ability to develop a retail presence, ability of the contract manufacturers to produce alcohol sanitizer at scale, the production of alcohol by competitors in the Western United States, the and the ability to access markets and funding to execute our hand sanitizer business plan. Words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “showing signs,” “targets,” “view,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.





