Infrastructure Monitoring Solutions in France will Attract More Investment

France Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025

The penetration of end-to-end remote monitoring solutions in data centers will increase the data center market growth in France. Paris constituted about 50% of the data center investments in France in 2019. Marseille, which is developing into a major data center hub in France, witnessed an investment of about 30% during the same period.

The introduction of 5G in France is likely to increase investments for data centers. Orange, one of the data center investors and a prominent telecom provider in the country is responsible for the introduction of the 5G network. The growing connectivity of France with other countries is expected to drive more investments from cloud and colocation service providers. The leading internet exchanges France IX, provides connectivity to Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the US.

What is the Impact of the Current COVID-19 Pandemic in the France Market?

The rapid spread of COVID-19 has significantly increased data traffic from March 2020. To provide high availability services, operators are taking precautionary measures for their on-site employees. Data center operators have also taken measures to manage the available workforce and monitor their existing faculties without any service disruption. The impact of operations will be low in France.

What are the Key Factors Attracting Investment in France?

The increase in cloud adoption will boost the investments in the data center market in France. The French government intends to empower regional software companies to support local cloud solutions. Furthermore, the data center providers in France are investing in technologies that help in energy optimization. For instance, Bretagne Telecom intends to reduce energy consumption of its ChateauBourg data center with the help of artificial intelligence.

What Business Intelligence does this Report Provide?

The report provides France data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country. An in-depth analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 on the data center market in France is included in the report.

Furthermore, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the colocation industry, and retail & wholesale colocation pricing in France.

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the France data center market size during 2020-2025, is included in this report.

The report further categorizes the data center market in France into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast. The report also profiles prominent investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors in the data center market in France.

Key Developments

The renewable electricity generation is likely to grow and accounts for more than 35% of the total electricity generated during the forecast period.

With the growth in 5G services, the need for edge computing is likely to witness an increase in its adoption. Currently, there are around 17% of edge computing applications used for only highly critical processes in France.

The IoT data processing is expected to develop new opportunities for data center providers. IoT will bring applications and workloads that demand near real-time responsiveness, which will promote deployment of edge data centers.

The government has implemented tax breaks to increase data center investment, for example, the reduction of TICFE (Internal tax on final electricity consumption) from $24/MWh to $12/MWh.

In 2019, renewable resources had more than 21% share in the total consumption of the electricity. Also, the government is utilizing solar to increase more power. In 2019, France added a cumulative power of more than 9,000 MW.

The government approved more than 250 projects related to wind and solar power generation with capacity of nearly 2 GW.

Key Companies Mentioned in this Report Include

IT Infrastructure Providers – Atos, Arista, Broadcom, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cisco, Huawei, NetApp, Dell Technologies, IBM, Lenovo

Construction Contractors – Bouygues Energies & Services, Eiffage, TPF Ingénierie, Cap Ingelec, Artelia Group, APL Data Center, Etix Everywhere (Vantage Data Center), Arup, ICTroom

Support Infrastructure Providers – ABB, Caterpillar, Climaveneta, Cummins, Eaton, Legrand, STULZ, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, MTU Onsite Energy, Euro-Diesel (KINOLT), Rittal, KOHLER(SDMO), Socomec, Riello UPS

Data Center Investors - Equinix, Interxion, Digital Realty, Colt Data Centre Services, Orange, Mipih, Atos

