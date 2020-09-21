Serverless Architecture Market to Reach $21.99 Billion by 2025, Says AMR

Allied Market Research - Logo Serverless Architecture Market

Increase in demand for useful applications for different platforms such as Android and iOS have boosted the growth of the serverless architecture market

Growth in adoption of serverless infrastructure, as around 43% of the developers reported deployment of applications in a serverless environment.” — Pramod Borasi

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global serverless architecture market generated $3.01 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $21.99 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 27.8% from 2018 to 2025. Surge in number of smartphones, increase in BYOD adoption, rise in number of applications, growing shift from DevOps to serverless computing, and rising need to eliminate server management challenges have led to significant growth of the global serverless architecture market. However, issues associated with third-party APIs restrict the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of serverless architecture applications in growing IoT landscape and growing cloud infrastructure services market would provide lucrative opportunities for the serverless architecture market.Access Full Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/serverless-architecture-market The public cloud segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2017, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2025. The major factors that drive the growth of this segment include its high availability, cost-efficiency and capabilities to improve the functionality as well as overall development process. However, the private cloud segment is estimated to project the fastest CAGR of 30.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to its less vendor-locking problems and enhanced security.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5290 Based on applications, the web application development segment held nearly half of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to serverless computing that allows developing and running of an application without the servers. This reduces the complex procedures such as planning capacity of the application, installation of hardware, procurement, and software. However, the IoT backend segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 31.7% from 2018 to 2025, owing to growing IoT industry and increasing number of data sets associated with these connected devices.For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5290 Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 31.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to factors such as on-going IT modernization in well-established telecommunication industries and increase in adoption of IoT-based devices which are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for market. However, North America contributed to nearly half of the total share in 2017 and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to growth of the app development market, the well-established cloud industry, and significant adoption of serverless architecture for media processing and IoT applications.Leading market players analyzed in the research include,• Amazon Web Services• Alibaba Group• Google LLC• Oracle Corporation• Microsoft Corporation• IBM Corporation• Platform9 Systems Inc.• Twilio• Rackspace Inc.• Tibco Software.Similar Reports:Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. 