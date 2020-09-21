Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The best and worst NBA franchises to follow

Betting Apps has conducted a study which takes into account a range of data before ranking all NBA franchises based on their respective rankings.

It's intriguing to uncover that the biggest franchises might be the worst to follow. We were excited to see that Miami and Dallas were in the top two with two exciting young stars - Herro and Dončić”
— Betting Apps
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The best and worst NBA franchises to follow have been revealed

The Miami Heat top the best NBA franchises to follow, based on a variety of performance and franchise factors, with the Denver Nuggets ranking as the worst franchise.

Sport Experts, Betting Apps, has conducted a study which takes into account a range of data including offensive ability, historical MVPs, stadium capacity, defensive prowess and beer prices before ranking all NBA franchises based on their respective rankings.

In the study, the Miami Heat ranked in the top five for popularity, selling the cheapest beers and having won the NBA championships the most. The Heat also rank in the top 10 for some of the best shooting in the 2019-20 season so far.

At the opposite end of the best NBA franchises scale are the Denver Nuggets who are well below the league average in a variety of topics such as most championship victories, historic MVP wins and they also sell the second most expensive beer in the NBA - never a great combination!

Despite their loaded roster, the Brooklyn Nets rank second bottom with a subpar history of no championship wins and no historical MVPs.

Top 10 Best Franchises to Follow:
Miami Heat
Dallas Mavericks
Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks
Houston Rockets
Los Angeles Lakers
Washington Wizards
Boston Celtics
Philadelphia 76ers
Cleveland Cavaliers

Top 10 Worst Franchises to Follow:
Denver Nuggets
Brooklyn Nets
Memphis Grizzlies
Indiana Pacers
Charlotte Hornets
Orlando Magic
New York Knicks
Golden State Warriors
LA Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans

The most entertaining franchises in the NBA are the Milwaukee Bucks and the Houston Rockets with the highest points per game averages in the NBA - it is safe to thank their respective stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden for these feats.

And for those casual fans who are looking to experience the buzz of a live NBA game the two cheapest tickets can be found for games hosted by the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Charlotte Hornets. The TWolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns is definitely worth a look at for just $58 and for $64 it is definitely worth heading to a Charlotte game to see if you can catch a glimpse of GOAT owner Michael Jordan.

