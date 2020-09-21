Global Sneaker Market Analysis 2020 Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunities Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sneaker Industry
Description
Sneakers (also known as athletic shoes, tennis shoes, gym shoes, runners, takkies, or trainers) are shoes primarily designed for sports or other forms of physical exercise, but which are now also often used for everyday wear. The term generally describes a type of footwear with a flexible sole made of rubber or synthetic material and an upper part made of leather or synthetic materials. Examples of such shoes include athletic footwear such as: basketball shoes, tennis shoes, cross trainers and other shoes worn for specific sports.
Sneaker is a favorite footwear choice for sports or casual occasions for men, women and kids.
Growing innovations and the rising trend of adopting a healthy lifestyle and increasing active participation of the young population in sports and related activities is expected to propel the demand for the athletic footwear market.
Geographically, the market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2016, North America is expected to hold the largest market share, with about 766 million pairs sold, followed by Europe of about 24.84% consumption market share in 2016.
The global Sneaker market is valued at 70100 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 109900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sneaker market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This research report categorizes the global Sneaker market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sneaker market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Adidas
Nike
New Balance
Under Armour
ASICS
MIZUNO
Puma
Lining
Ecco
Kswiss
Skecher
ANTA
361°
PEAK
Guirenniao
China Dongxiang
Xtep
Market size by Product
Adult Sneaker
Children Sneaker
Market size by End User
Competition
Amateur Sports
Lifestyle
Regional Analysis
The report provides a regional analysis of all the major regions in which the industry operates. A detailed profile including the demand, supply, revenue, sales, production and distribution activities of the industry Sneaker in all the major regions has been provided in the report.
Method of research
A number of strategic tools have been employed to conduct thorough and in-depth research of the Sneaker market. Porter’s Five Force analytical model has helped to gain an insight into the level of competitive intensity in the dynamic market setting. The SWOT analytical framework has helped to capture the weaknesses and strengths of the players that operate in the market. It has also helped to identify the threats and opportunities that arise in the market and impact its overall performance. The holistic research has been conducted to ascertain how the market is likely to perform during the forecasted period.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sneaker Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Sneaker Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Adult Sneaker
1.4.3 Children Sneaker
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Sneaker Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Competition
1.5.3 Amateur Sports
1.5.4 Lifestyle
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sneaker Market Size
2.1.1 Global Sneaker Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Sneaker Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Sneaker Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Sneaker Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Sneaker Revenue by Regions
....
Continued...
