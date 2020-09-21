iRemedy’s Project Restart Has Shipped 50 Care Boxes to In-Need Community Medical Centers Since Launching in Early August

Demand for Essential Medical Supply Donations Continues to Grow

/EIN News/ -- STUART, Fla., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc. (“iRemedy” or “the Company”), pioneer of the iRemedy ecommerce platform, today announced that a total of 50 care box donations have now been shipped to underserved, underfunded community medical centers and clinics in association with iRemedy’s Project Restart program launched in early August 2020.



Through Project Restart, iRemedy, in collaboration with several of its supply partners, has been donating certain medical products, free-of-charge, to frontline healthcare workers in underserved, underprivileged communities and neighborhoods in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In just the past three weeks, the following organizations which have benefited from Project Restart include:

Anderson Free Clinic | Anderson, South Carolina

Chesapeake Care Clinic | Chesapeake, Virginia

Cleveland Ibn Sina Clinic | Cleveland, Ohio

CommunityCare Clinics | Toledo, Ohio

Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County | Aiken, South Carolina

Compassion Medical Clinic of Williams County | Bryan, Ohio

Cross Over Healthcare Ministry | Richmond, Virginia

Foothill Family Dental Group | Glendora, California

Free Clinic of Powhatan | Powhatan, Virginia

Good Shepherd Free Medical Clinic | Clinton, South Carolina

Guadalupe Free Clinic of Colonial Beach | Colonial Beach, Virginia

Healing Hands Health Clinic | Bristol, Tennessee

His Hands Free Clinic | Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Holland Free Health Clinic | Holland, Michigan

Lake Area Free Clinic | Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

Lake County Free Clinic | Painesville, Ohio

Loraine County Urban League | Elyria, Ohio

Mercy Medicine Free Clinic | Florence, South Carolina

Moab Free Health Clinic | Moab, Utah

Mother of Mercy Free Medical Clinic | Manassas, Virginia

Saltville Rescue Squad | Saltville, Virginia

Shenandoah Dental Clinic | Woodstock, Virginia

Sinclair Health Clinic | Winchester, Virginia

Smith Medical Clinic | Pawleys Island, South Carolina

SQ Hafar DDS | Ontario, California

Taylors Free Medical Clinic | Taylors, South Carolina

Toledo/Lucas Co. Care Net | Toledo, Ohio

Volunteers in Medicine, Hilton Head Island | Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

York County Free Clinic | Rock Hill, South Carolina



Karen Salerno, Executive Director of Taylors Free Medical Clinic in Taylors, South Carolina, stated, “What a blessing! During this current pandemic, our goal is to keep our staff, volunteers, patients and clinic safe as we strive to continue to provide the services our patients so desperately need. This donation helps us to meet that goal.”

In a letter to iRemedy CEO Tony Paquin, Anne-Lise Quinn, PhD, Executive Director of Culmore Clinic in Falls Church, Virginia, wrote, “Your investment in Culmore Clinic allows us to continue to provide intensive primary care during the COVID-19 pandemic, and beyond, as well as expand health monitoring services to its particularly vulnerable population who have no other access to care when they fall sick. Thank you for your support!”

“iRemedy is heartened by the fact that so many community healthcare providers are benefiting from Project Restart and our donations of medical supplies. With over 50 centers and clinics served in just the past six weeks, it is clear that word of Project Restart is spreading and the good work that we are endeavoring to do is reaching those most in need of our help,” noted Paquin. “We look forward to coming to the aid of many more community care providers in the months ahead, particularly in view of the fact that the pandemic is far from over and these organizations need support now more than ever.”

To request a Project Restart care box, qualified community health center and clinic representatives should contact Keisha Graham at 407-395-4283 or via email at keisha@iremedy.com. Manufacturers and other suppliers of medical products interested in donating supplies to the Project Restart initiative for distribution to qualified care organizations should also contact Graham for additional information.

About Project Restart

Project Restart is an initiative formed by iRemedy in collaboration with several of its supply partners to help address the severe shortage of medical supplies in demand by local, underfunded community health centers and clinics. Through donation of certain medical products, free-of-charge, frontline healthcare workers in underserved, underprivileged communities and neighborhoods are able to deliver safe, quality care in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About The iRemedy Healthcare Companies

With 15 years in healthcare supply, iRemedy is a trusted and reliable partner for acquiring medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment. We service over 5,000 healthcare provider clients nationwide. We guarantee access to verified supplies by sourcing directly from established manufacturers and distributors around the world. Our industry-leading technology and group purchasing power enable transparency and competition, driving consistently low pricing for our customers every day. iRemedy is headquartered in Stuart, Florida and has offices in New York, California and Washington, and distribution centers in Florida and Arizona. For more information, please visit www.iremedy.com.

