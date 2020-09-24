When a Lexus Warranty is Expired, autopom! Can Provide an Affordable Alternative

Lexus warranty expired? You can find a vehicle protection plan from autopom!

Lexus Vehicle Protection Plans from autopom! help drivers cover the costs of unexpected repairs.

We offer a large selection of plans backed by ‘A+’ rated providers.” — Mike Jones, President & CEO

LAKE FOREST, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable alternatives to expired Lexus warranty plans are available from autopom!, an “A+” rated marketer of vehicle protection plans. Like an extended vehicle warranty, a Vehicle Protection Plan offers automotive peace of mind by helping drivers pay for expensive repair costs in the case of a breakdown.

“Many drivers think that they are on their own after their manufacturer’s warranty expires,” explains Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!. “But this is not the case. We offer a large selection of plans backed by ‘A+’ rated providers that can help drivers of nearly any make and model protect themselves from unexpected repair costs.”

Benefits included in autopom! plans are nationwide breakdown coverage, roadside assistance, rental vehicle assistance, trip interruption reimbursement, and even a money-back guarantee. Some plans also include tire protection and no-fee payment plans. In addition to Lexus vehicles, plans are available for Dodge, Honda, Ford, and Chevy, among others.

“Our team of licensed agents will learn more about your vehicle and your budget to help you find a plan that fits both,” adds Jones.

To learn more about Lexus warranty plan alternatives and to request a free quote for your Lexus Vehicle Protection Plan, visit http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or call 1.800.724.8141. Pricing varies by year, make, model, and mileage.

About autopom! autopom! is a BBB accredited, A+ rated marketer of vehicle protection plans offering vehicle service contracts in most states nationwide. In California, autopom! dba autopom! Insurance Services LLC (CA DOI Lic.#0I13220), sells mechanical breakdown insurance to California residents. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan designed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/.

