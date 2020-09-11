2020-09-11 14:55:40.183 Chaffee Woman Wins $77,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

2020-09-11 14:55:40.183

Jo Ann Tatum of Chaffee has claimed the $77,000 Show Me Cash jackpot from the Aug. 31 drawing.

She purchased her winning ticket at Chaffee One Stop, 304 N. Main St. in Chaffee, which is where she returned the day after the drawing to discover she had won the jackpot prize.

“I didn’t believe it,” she said. “I told the guy he may have to carry me out to my car – I didn’t know if I could walk!”

The winning numbers for the Aug. 31 Show Me Cash drawing were 8, 13, 15, 25 and 26.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tatum’ winning ticket marks the 33rd jackpot-winning ticket sold in 2020.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only and in accordance with local health orders. For more information, visit MOLottery.com.