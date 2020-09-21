2020-09-21 08:29:09.523 California Man Spells Out $100,000 Scratchers Prize

2020-09-21 08:29:09.523

Nathan Nokes of California is a fan of crossword Scratchers games because they take longer to play than most other games. This is why he recently chose to purchase a “Lucky Bonus Crossword” ticket at Mr. G’s Liquor, 306 W. Buchanan St, in California.

“I scratched it at home,” Nokes explained. “But then I drove back to the store because I thought I was missing something.”

After asking the clerk at Mr. G’s to scan the ticket, he discovered he really had won $100,000.

“It was kind of a feeling of shell shock for about two days,” Nokes said.

“Lucky Bonus Crossword” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $4.1 million in unclaimed prizes, including two more $100,000 top prizes.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for prize claims of more than $600, by appointment only and in accordance with local health orders.