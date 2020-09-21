Aspire Technology to Host First Telegram AMA with Co-Founders Jim Blasko and Michael Terpin

Learn how Aspire makes it easy to create your own digital assets during an AMA on Thursday, September 24, at 11 am pdt / 2 pm edt

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Aspire Technology, developer of digital asset creation technologies, today announced its first Telegram AMA with project founders Jim Blasko and Michael Terpin. The Aspire Telegram AMA will take place Thursday, September 24 at 11 AM PST / 2 pm EST / 6 pm GMT on the Aspire Community Telegram Channel. Participants will learn how Aspire makes it easy to create your own digital assets, and have all their questions answered about the platform and its breakthrough underlying technology.

Aspire Technology recently launched the mainnet of its first-of-a-kind digital asset creation technology, “Aspire” (www.aspirewallet.com). Aspire was designed and built by remodeling legacy Counterparty software and replacing Bitcoin's blockchain with their own Proof Of Work blockchain known as “gAsp”. This was done to allow for greater security and to be able to run on the lowest possible transaction fees. Aspire’s platform and it’s open-source code, utilize integrated automated checkpoints to prevent 51 percent attacks that have caused many other blockchains to lose funds. Aspire is the most cost-effective platform in the world to build digital assets on, as users are able to perform over 300k transactions of their assets with just 1 GASP coin. Digital assets have been a key part of the growth of the blockchain, including the rapid growth of digital collectibles.

“Aspire delivers the first easy solution for non-technical and technical users alike to create digital assets on a secure blockchain,” said Jim Blasko, CEO and Co-Founder and CEO of Aspire Technology and core developer of the Aspire platform. “Since the launch of our mainnet, we’ve seen growing interest in Aspire, and a Telegram AMA is a great opportunity to bring everyone together for an insightful discussion.”

“Aspire is poised to be a leading platform for the easy, reliable creation of new digital assets, including NFTs, solving the problems found on other blockchain platforms like excessive fees and slow throughput,” said Michael Terpin, Co-Founder and Chairman of Aspire Technology. “We look forward to sharing our roadmap of how personal, celebrity and corporate digital assets will become to the 2020s what corporate websites, personal blogs and social media influencers were to their respective eras.”

All are welcome to join the Aspire Telegram AMA. To participate, simply join the Aspire Community Telegram Channel and come ready with your questions on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11 am PST / 2 pm EST / 6 pm GMT.

About Aspire Technology and the Aspire platform

Aspire Technology is a leading developer of digital asset creation technologies. It was incubated from the bCommerce Labs accelerator fund and other angel investors. The Aspire platform, which consists of the Aspire (ASP) digital asset creation platform and Aspire Gas (GASP) blockchain, is the first digital asset creation platform to resist both mining exploits and 51 percent attacks that are common to proof-of-work blockchains. For more information, contact info@aspirecrypto.com.

