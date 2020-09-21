AVX Expands its Well-Proven Range of Board-to-Board Battery Connectors with the Addition of the New 9155-250 Series

The new 9155-250 Series battery connectors provide excellent electrical and mechanical performance and reliably withstand both high operating temperatures and high mating cycles in a broad range of medical, industrial, networking, and consumer electronics applications.

/EIN News/ -- FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, extended its well-proven range of board-to-board battery connectors with the addition of the new 9155-250 Series, which — like the rest of the 9155 family — delivers high-reliability electrical and mechanical connectivity in harsh, high-temperature medical, industrial, networking, and consumer electronics applications for up to 5,000 mating cycles. The new 9155-250 Series battery connectors have 3.6mm-high halogen-free, high-temperature, UL94 V-0 nylon insulators, 4.5mm nominal working heights, two to five gold-plated beryllium copper contacts rated at a full 3A each on a 2.5mm pitch, RoHS-compliant, pure-tin-over-nickel PCB tails, and large SMT mounting areas for positive mechanical attachment. They are also end-to-end stackable for broad configuration and application suitability and packaged on tape and reel for automated processing. Ideal applications for the series include a wide range of handheld and portable devices that require docking or cradle charging, such as medical monitoring equipment, disposable cartridges and industrial programming modules, as well as internet appliances that require battery backup and point-of-sale terminals.

“AVX has more than 25 years’ experience designing, developing, and supplying battery connectors proven to deliver excellent electrical and mechanical performance, maintain high-integrity connections, and reliably withstand both high operating temperatures and high mating cycles in a wide range of critical, harsh-environment applications spanning docking and cradle applications in consumer and medical electronics to internet appliances and industrial control modules,” said Ara Zadoorian, product marketing manager, AVX. “Our new 9155-250 Series reduced-height and -pitch battery connectors further expand the characteristics and capabilities of our 9155 Series, enabling even broader application suitability, and — like the rest of the family — can also be customized to suit unique, application-specific requirements.”

The new 9155-250 Series battery connectors are rated for 3A per contact, 125VAC, 5,000-cycle durability in operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +125°C. Standard lead-time for the series is nine weeks.

For more information about AVX's 9155-250 Series battery connectors, please visit http://www.avx.com/products/connectors/battery/reduced-pitch-9155-250/.

About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 33 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas.

