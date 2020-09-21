Solution Tree Appoints New Vice President of International Business Development

/EIN News/ -- Bloomington, Ind., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solution Tree, a leading educational publisher and professional development provider, announced today the hiring of Dr. Treena Casey as vice president of international business development. Dr. Casey’s executive responsibilities include overseeing the international promotion of the Solution Tree brand and its core offerings, including print and online resources, educator events and on-site and virtual professional development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Treena to Solution Tree,” said Solution Tree CEO Jeffrey C. Jones. “She shares our passion for making a real difference in the lives of students and educators. And with her nearly three decades of experience in education, we are confident that she will advance us toward our vision of transforming education worldwide to ensure learning for all.”

Casey’s hiring coincides with the 2020 opening of Solution Tree offices in Arkansas, Texas and Washington, which are overseen by state office executive directors Susan McNully, Darren Grissom and Lucy Waltermeyer, respectively. The hiring of Dr. Casey, as well as the opening of three state-level offices, play an integral role in Solution Tree’s plan for strategic growth as the company continues to expand its reach both nationally and internationally.

Prior to joining Solution Tree, Dr. Casey held key positions at Singapore American School, including executive director for professional learning, executive director for teaching and learning and director of curriculum. She also previously served as the assistant director for curriculum and instruction at Shekou International School in China and as a teacher and teacher leader at Nagoya International School and International School Bangkok. She began her education career in New Zealand, teaching in both urban and rural schools.

“I am excited to lead and support the work of Solution Tree throughout the global community,” said Dr. Casey. “During my time at Singapore American School, I saw firsthand just how powerful Solution Tree’s professional learning can be. I look forward to building enduring relationships with international schools and connecting them with the support they need to navigate the myriad challenges they are currently facing.”

###

About Solution Tree

Since 1998, Solution Tree has worked to transform education worldwide by empowering educators to raise student achievement. With more than 48,962 educators attending professional learning events and more than 5,500 professional development days in schools each year, Solution Tree helps teachers and administrators confront essential challenges. Solution Tree has a catalog of more than 500 titles, hundreds of videos and online courses and is the creator of Global PD, an online tool that facilitates the work of professional learning communities for more than 20,000 educators. No other professional learning company provides Solution Tree’s unique blend of research-based, results-driven services that improve learning outcomes for students. Follow @SolutionTree on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.





Contact: Solution Tree Erica Dooley-Dorocke Erica.Dooley-Dorocke@SolutionTree.com 800.733.6786 ext. 247