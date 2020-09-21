/EIN News/ -- Press Release

Former WRC-19 Ambassador Grace Koh Joins Nokia North America

As a key member of Nokia’s Government Relations office, Koh will drive U.S. 5G strategy debate



21 September 2020

Dallas, Texas – Nokia today announced that Grace Koh has joined its Government Relations office as Vice President, Legislative Affairs, where she will advance Nokia’s public policy priorities on Capitol Hill and in the Administration. As a 15 year veteran of Washington, D.C., Koh has earned a reputation for bipartisanship and strategic advice on effecting change at the Administration and in Congress.





As U.S. Ambassador to the International Telecommuncation Union’s World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC) 2019 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Koh led the 125-member delegation in negotiating successful outcomes for U.S. spectrum and satellite policy, including securing spectrum internationally for 5G.

Koh also served as Special Assistant to the President for Technology, Telecom, and Cybersecurity Policy in the White House and as Deputy Chief Counsel to the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology of the Energy and Commerce Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives. In the private sector, Koh worked at DLA Piper LLP, Cox Enterprises, Inc., and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. She holds a B.A. from Yale University and a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Brian Hendricks, Vice President of Government Relations Americas, Nokia said: “We are at a critical juncture in United States tech policy, particularly in regards to 5G strategy and the platforms of the future that will enable new use cases that benefit both citizens and business. Grace’s extensive experience and background in the cross-section of geopolitics, technology and trade will ensure our expertise continues to be respected in the policy debates both domestically and abroad.”

