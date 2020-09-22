MSP GURU Names Kevin Moldestad Chief Revenue Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- MSP GURU today announced the appointment of industry veteran Kevin Moldestad as its Chief Revenue Officer. The appointment follows consistent global growth and long-term client commitments.
"Kevin's diverse background with extensive MSP and technology experience positions him well to lead our REAL INNOVATION efforts into the future," said David Ballew, Founder of MSP GURU. "He shares our passion for REAL PEOPLE, has a titan reputation within our industry, and I am confident he will be both a valuable asset to our team and our valued clients."
In the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer, Kevin will lead client expansion and service/technology innovation. A Minnesota native, he will be based in the United States with global oversight.
Over the last 20 years, Kevin has been a senior executive at industry-leading workforce management companies. His most recent venture, Paytrak, provides data to companies interested in real-time market rates, competitive analysis, and trend data for over 5M jobs per month at over 1.5M companies, including over 4,000 publicly traded tickers.
Kevin has also been a speaker at national staffing industry conferences and is active in local and regional networking events. He is considered a Subject Matter Expert in Non-Employee Workforce Management.
About MSP GURU ® - Managed Service Provider Solutions.
MSP GURU is a leading global advisory services company bringing together the left and right brains of top creative and analytical industry leaders of talent acquisition, providing a broad range of strategic consulting, technology, and business operations. To date, we support clients in more than 20 countries. MSP GURU's passion for people is the driving force behind everything we do. By creating a culture focused on REAL PEOPLE, with REAL FEELINGS, and delivering REAL INNOVATION – we create client-focused business solutions that make a real difference in our complex world. Visit us at www.MSP-GURU.com.
