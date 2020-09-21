NACD Announces 10 Boards of Directors Nominated for NACD NXT® Awards

NACD NXT Recognizes Exemplary Board Practices Related to Diversity and Inclusion

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 21,000 board members, today announced 10 boards, spanning a cross section of company sizes and industries, that have been named finalists for this year’s NACD NXT® awards. In collaboration with Deloitte, and supported by CACI and USAA, NACD NXT is a multiyear initiative aimed at helping directors and boards understand how to leverage the power of diversity and inclusion to create long-term value.



The boards of the following companies have been nominated for NACD NXT recognition:

Allegiance Bancshares

CDK Global

CPP Investments

Delta Dental of Illinois (DDIL)

Edison International

Limeade

Parsons

Sempra Energy

The Board of Pensions of the Presbyterian Church

Xylem

The nominations will be evaluated by an independent selection committee composed of leading corporate directors. From this group of 10 finalists, three top winners will be named. Winners will be publicly announced, and featured in a video retrospective, on October 13 during mainstage programming at the Virtual NACD Summit 2020. Profiles of the three winners will be shared prominently with all 21,000 NACD members, as well as with partner organizations and other key governance stakeholders. Winners also will be highlighted in NACD Directorship magazine.

For more information on the NACD NXT initiative, annual NACD NXT awards, and to learn about past winners, visit www.NACDonline.org/NXT.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 21,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today’s directors are well prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for more than 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit https://www.nacdonline.org/.

