It’s Pie Season and Emile Henry is Celebrating with the New Le Grande Pie Dish

/EIN News/ -- Jacksonville, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emile Henry celebrates pie season and its 170th anniversary with its newest and biggest pie dish: an ultra-large take on its popular classic pie dish. Le Grande is 11.6 inches across and holds more than 2-quarts of all the good stuff that makes everyone love pie. Made in France from local Burgundy clay, the dish bakes up a tender, extra-flaky crust.

This impressive ceramic dish is scratch resistant so it can stand up to any kind of knife, pie server or scoop possible. Its ample size makes it a great for freezing casseroles or pot pies. It can go directly from the freezer-to-the-hot-oven. It’s oven safe up to 520°F and can be placed under the broiler to caramelize pie toppings. The scalloped edges make even the simplest pie worthy of a party. The dish is signed on the bottom by the potter who made it.

Emile Henry has been a French bakeware legend for 170 years creating baking dishes for homes and restaurants around the world. The Burgundy clay slowly diffuses cooking heat for gently baking. Emile Henry has been creating bakeware since 1850 from its original workshop in France.

“Emile Henry created its first pie dish for the American market 27 years ago and was awarded a design patent for the fluted shape which is now renowned world-wide, explains Tara Steffen, Vice President of Marketing for Emile Henry USA. “The Emile Henry Pie Dish is also the official pie dish of the American Pie Council (APC) and the Annual National Pie championships. For more information on the APC, visit www.piecouncil.org.

Purchase Le Grande Pie Dish at Emile Henry USA or Food52.

